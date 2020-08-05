Written by the top academics, VDE Verlag's Natürliche Kältemittel - Anwendungen und Praxiserfahrungen, offers a comprehensive practical guide to working with natural refrigerants, including CO2, ammonia, HCs, and water. The English edition will be titled Natural Refrigerants: Applications and Practical Guidelines, and is being adapted for a global audience, in particular with reference to standards.

"VDE Verlag is very happy to team up with shecco", said Bernd Hansemann, Product Manager for HVAC&R textbooks at VDE Verlag. "VDE Verlag's excellent authors and content, combined with shecco's expertise in international marketing of natural refrigerant subjects, is the perfect base to spread the knowledge into the market."

The book was the brainchild of Professor Michael Kauffeld of the Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences in Karlsruhe, Germany, who wrote the chapters on thermophysical properties, ice slurry, and N2O as refrigerant for applications below -50°C (-58°F) focusing on air-cycle technology. He is one of the textbook's three editors. The other editors are Michael Eckert, Co-Owner and Chief Engineer at the ammonia refrigeration company Kälte Eckert, and Volker Siegismund, Professor at Baden-Wuerttemberg ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...