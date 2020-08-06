WARNEMUENDE, August 6 (WNM/Frontiers in Earth Science/Barbara Hentzsch) - Between 1995 and 2014, river discharges of the two main drivers of eutrophication, nitrogen and phosphorus, were significantly reduced in the western Baltic Sea. But are these measures also having an effect in the open Baltic Sea? The marine chemists of the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research have not yet found any clearly discernible changes there. In a recently published study, they report on a method they used to ...

