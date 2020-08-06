TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC reports strong financial performance in 2Q'20 and 1H'20; announces 3rd 2020 interim dividend 06-Aug-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC reports strong financial performance in 2Q'20 and 1H'20; announces 3rd 2020 interim dividend - Net margin up 19% year-on-year to RUB 26.1 bn in 2Q'20 - Net income of RUB 10.2 bn in 2Q'20 - 1.7 mn new credit accounts and 1 mn brokerage accounts added in 1H'20 - Return on equity of 40.0% in 2Q'20 LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - 6 August 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff", "We", the "Group", the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces its interim condensed consolidated IFRS results for the three months and six months ended 30 June 2020. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Group, commented: "Tinkoff's resilient, fully online business model enabled us to deliver good performance in a period of unprecedented uncertainty due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and against a difficult economic backdrop. We adapted quickly to the changing business environment, while remaining focused on innovation for customers and profitability for shareholders. As a result, net income rose 25% year-on-year to RUB 10.2 bn in 2Q'20. Meanwhile, our ROE remained at a respectable 40.0%. On the lending side of the business, we adopted a conservative stance starting in mid-March, implementing a range of cautious measures in credit limit management, sectoral scoring and deep verification. While this remained largely intact in 2Q'20, we saw the economic situation steadily improve towards the end of the quarter and we gradually increased our approval rates back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Our Tinkoff Black product demonstrated good growth in the second quarter, bringing 1.2 mn new current account customers into the Tinkoff ecosystem. During the period, we rolled out a new pre-paid Tinkoff Black product that can be opened without a physical KYC meeting. This virtual card converts to a fully-fledged Tinkoff Black debit card once the customer has been taken through the identification process by one of our 'smart couriers'. This has proven an extremely timely product innovation and we are confident it will further accelerate Tinkoff Black customer acquisition. Tinkoff Investments continues to fire on all cylinders, adding over 1 million new brokerage customers since the start of the year. Assets under custody have grown fivefold. We have been investing heavily in growth of the customer base and engagement, while expanding the educational resources available to our customers. In June, we launched a new micro-investment service called Investment Box, which allows customers to set up regular top-ups of their investment account from their Tinkoff Black card. With nearly 1.9 million brokerage customers, we are the #1 retail brokerage on MOEX by number of active customers. A crucial part of our ecosystem's success is the Tinkoff Superapp, and we are proud of the many developments that have been made in the second quarter. At a time when many customers were limited in their mobility, the Tinkoff Superapp played an important role in supporting their daily purchases, transfers, payments, entertainment, fitness and other home-based activities. The Superapp's monthly active users (MAU) increased by 50% year-on-year during the second quarter, as we rolled out a new partnership with goods.ru, a marketplace that brings together Russia's leading online stores. Tinkoff's CoronaIndex shows us that business activity is quickly returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in Russia. Consumer spending and SME revenues have improved steadily since the beginning of the second quarter. Looking forward, we expect the autumn will be a critical time to see the shape of the medium-term recovery. Tinkoff Group has weathered another storm and proven yet again the flexibility and resilience of its business model. We remain in a strong position today to capture the opportunities to disrupt and grow." FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW RUB bn 2Q'20 2Q'19 Change 1H'20 1H'19 Change Credit accounts 0.7 1.1 -37% 1.7 2.2 -23% acquired (mn pcs) Net margin 26.1 22.0 +18.6% 51.4 40.0 +28.3% Net margin after 13.5 15.3 -11.8% 23.1 28.5 -19.1% provisions Profit before tax 13.1 10.4 +25.8% 24.8 19.7 +25.7% Net income 10.2 8.2 +24.7% 19.3 15.4 +25.1% Return on equity 40.0% 64.7% -24.7 p.p. 38.4% 64.3% -25.8 p.p. Net interest 19.0% 23.5% -4.5 p.p. 19.3% 22.5% -3.2 p.p. margin Cost of risk 12.5% 8.9% +3.6 p.p. 14.3% 8.2% +6.0 p.p. RUB bn 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec Change 2019 Total assets 669.2 579.5 +15.5% Net loans and advances to 324.2 329.2 -1.5% customers Share of NPLs 10.8% 9.1% +1.7 p.p. Cash and treasury portfolio 288.5 193.0 +49.5% Total liabilities 561.2 483.4 +16.1% Customer accounts 473.9 411.6 +15.1% Total equity 108.1 96.1 +12.5% Tier 1 capital ratio 19.0% 19.1% -0.1pp Total capital ratio 19.0% 19.1% -0.1pp CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy 12.4% 12.1% +0.3pp ratio) In 2Q'20, the Group's total revenue grew by 21% y-o-y to RUB 49.1 bn (2Q'19: RUB 40.4 bn). Gross interest income increased by 14% y-o-y to RUB 31.9 bn (2Q'19: RUB 27.9 bn), driven by the continued growth of our loan portfolio, customer base, and credit product range. Gross interest yield remained firm at 32.1% in 2Q'20 due to our stable asset mix. The interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio decreased to 5.4% (2Q'19: 6.9%), primarily due to declining interest rates. In 2Q'20, despite the 42% y-o-y increase in our funding base as we continued to grow our customer base and account balances, interest expense rose only by 2% y-o-y to RUB 5.6 bn (2Q'19: RUB 5.5 bn).This was driven by a continued decline in our cost of borrowing from 6.2% in 2Q'19 to 4.4% in 2Q'20, following a gradual decrease in deposit rates, and the reduction in the deposit insurance fees. In 2Q'20, net margin grew by 19% y-o-y to RUB 26.1 bn (2Q'19: RUB 22.0 bn), primarily as a result of solid y-o-y net loan portfolio growth, gross interest yield resilience, and declining funding costs. Cost of risk rose y-o-y to 12.5% in 2Q'20 (2Q'19: 8.9%), but declined q-o-q from 15.9% in 1Q'20. Relative to 2Q'19, the increase was driven by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. At the same time, the q-o-q decline was driven by the front-loading of loan provisions in 1Q'20 in accordance with IFRS9. Our risk-adjusted net interest margin remained comfortably positive at 9.8% in 2Q'20 (2Q'19: 16.3%). Our non-credit business lines continue to deliver robust performance thanks to customer base growth and continued monetisation efforts, now representing 37% of the Group's revenue. In 2Q'20, fee and commission revenue rose by 19% y-o-y to RUB 10.2 bn (2Q'19: RUB 8.6 bn) and remained flat q-o-q despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Tinkoff Investments had a stellar performance in 2Q'20, with revenue growth of 10.5x y-o-y and 87% q-o-q to RUB 1.6 bn (2Q'19: RUB 0.15 bn, 1Q'20: RUB 0.8bn), accounting for 14% of total fee and commission revenue. At the end of 2Q'20, the Group had: ? over 9.3 mn current account customers with a total balance of RUB 270.1 bn across all accounts ? over 565k SME customers, with a total current account balance of RUB 57.4 bn ? 1.9 mn Tinkoff Investments brokerage customers. In 2Q'20, operating expenses increased 7% y-o-y to RUB 12.9 bn (2Q'19: RUB 12.1 bn) driven by continued investment in new, growing business lines. Despite this, the cost-to-income ratio decreased to 32.3% in 2Q'20 (2Q'19: 39.8%). The Group reported robust quarterly net income of RUB 10.2 bn in 2Q'20 (2Q'19: RUB 8.2 bn). As a result, ROE for 2Q'20 stood at 40.0% (2Q'19: 64.7%). In 2Q'20, the Group continued to maintain a healthy balance sheet with total assets growing by 15% since the end of 2019 to RUB 669.2 bn (31 Dec'19: RUB 579.5 bn). Given the more conservative lending stance taken in 2Q'20, the Group's gross loan book grew by 3% as at the end of 2Q'20 to RUB 395.0 bn (31 Dec'19: RUB 383.9 bn), while the net loan book decreased by 2% to RUB 324.2 bn (31 Dec'19: RUB 329.2 bn). The Group's NPL ratio rose to 10.8% (31 Dec'19: 9.1%) due to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the denominator effect as loan book growth slowed in 2Q'20, while our loan loss provision coverage stood at 1.7x non-performing loans. The Group's customer accounts increased by 15% to RUB 473.9 bn (31 Dec'19: RUB 411.6 bn). Tinkoff's total equity rose 12% in 1H'20 to RUB 108.1 bn (31 Dec'19: RUB 96.1 bn) despite the payment of two 2020 interim dividends (total of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)