Looking for EV Stocks? Check Out Li Auto Inc.In recent years, there has been a massive surge in the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road. Seeing the booming market, every automaker-from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Detroit's "Big Three," to EV start-ups-wants a piece of the action.Investors have noticed the trend, too. Just take a look at how much TSLA stock has gone up this year alone and you'll see how enthusiastic investors are.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...