Vype Celebrates 30 Days of Summer with 30 Prize Draws

The Global E-Cigarette Brand is Offering Fans A Chance to Win One of Three Unique Prizes Through a 30 Days of Summer Draw Series by visiting @Vype_worldwide on Instagram

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vype, the global e-cigarette brand, is capping off the summer with thirty (30) days of prizes for thirty (30) lucky winners. Having kicked off on August 3, 2020, Vype will be hosting the prize competition for its Instagram followers until September 1, 2020. Daily winners will be gifted one of three prizes: bespoke designed Beats by Dre Solo3 headphones; Adidas Gazelle trainers, including a version inspired for multi-platinum, multi-award-winning Scottish rock band The Fratellis; or Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses.

"We're delighted to be part of the summer prize draw series with Vype," said The Fratellis lead singer and guitarist and Vype partner, Jon Fratelli. "These branded prizes look great- do we really need to give them away?! If not I'll take the Raybans, Baz wants the Adidas Gazelles and Mince loves the Beats headphones!"

The prizes awarded will be available in three different customized designs. Followers can visit Vype's Instagram page @Vype_worldwide daily to check out which prize will be featured on that day.

Entering for a chance to win is free and easy. Follow @Vype_worldwide on Instagram and comment under the daily post to be entered into the daily prize draw, and you must be 18 years or older to qualify. Eligible entrants are able to participate once daily, giving fans thirty (30) different opportunities to win, with one winning prize per person permitted. Winners are chosen at random and will be notified via Instagram direct message within fourteen (14) days for acceptance of their prize.

For information on terms and conditions or to learn how to enter, please visit www.promoterms.com/Vype30days.

More information is also available on http://www.govype.com.

ENDS

About The Fratellis:

The Fratellis are a multi-platinum, multi-award-winning Scottish rock band from Glasgow. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli. The Fratellis have announced that their sixth studio album, titled Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, will be released later this year with full UK, US and European tours to follow.

About British American Tobacco:

About BAT: BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business, established in 1902. Our purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for our consumers. Our ambition is to increasingly transition our revenues from cigarettes to non-combustible products over time. We employ over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Our Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products

Media Contact:Press_office@bat.com, +44 020 7845 2888

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225179/Vype_30_Days_of_Summer.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225170/Beats_by_Dre.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225169/Adidas_Gazelle_Trainers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225171/Ray_Bans.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137738/Vype_Logo.jpg