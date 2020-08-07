Correction refers to terms marked in bold below. At the request of SpectraCure AB (publ) new equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market Premier as from Monday August 10, 2020. Security name: SpectraCure AB TO4 ------------------------------------ Short name: SPEC TO4 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0014428868 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: (provided by Nasdaq) ------------------------------------ Terms: Two (2) SPEC TO4 provides the right to subscribe for 1 new share in SpectraCure AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - The subscription price for a share 20.75 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription September 1-30, 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading September 28, 2021 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission at +46 8 503 000 50.