PJSC POLYUS (PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU) Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Aug-2020 / 22:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 07 August 2020 *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated* a) Name Maxim Semyanskikh *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status General Director of JSC GMC Lenzoloto b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 16810.50 100 RUB 16831.00 10 RUB 16830.50 1 RUB 16830.00 10 RUB 16829.50 1 RUB 16820.50 1 RUB 16816.00 89 RUB 16819.50 1 RUB 16819.00 100 RUB 16817.00 9 RUB 16831.50 40 RUB 16832.00 4 RUB 16833.00 4 RUB 16834.00 9 RUB 16835.50 18 RUB 16836.50 89 RUB 16837.00 14 RUB 16850.00 200 RUB 16891.00 100 RUB 16900.00 750 d) Aggregated information RUB 16,868.109 - Price 1550 - Volume RUB 26,145,568.50 - Total e) Date of the transaction 04 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 16910.00 100 RUB 16920.00 197 RUB 16920.50 3 d) Aggregated information - Price RUB 16,916.672 - Volume 300 - Total RUB 5,075,001.50 e) Date of the transaction 04 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 18200.00 100 RUB 18300.00 100 d) Aggregated information RUB 18,250.00 - Price 200 - Volume RUB 3,650,000.00 - Total e) Date of the transaction 05 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 18300.00 675 RUB 18300.50 1 RUB 18301.00 1 RUB 18302.00 18 RUB 18303.00 1 RUB 18304.00 3 RUB 18306.00 28 RUB 18306.50 13 RUB 18307.00 1 RUB 18308.50 29 RUB 18309.00 16 RUB 18309.50 1 RUB 18311.00 13 RUB 18314.00 25 RUB 18321.50 2 RUB 18322.00 10 RUB 18322.50 50 RUB 18323.00 13 d) Aggregated information RUB 18,303.213 - Price 900 - Volume RUB 16,472,892.00 - Total e) Date of the transaction 06 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated* a) Name Mikhail Stiskin *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 18,202.96 40,000 d) Aggregated information - Price RUB 18,202.96 - Volume 40000 - Total RUB 728,118,400.00 e) Date of the transaction 07 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue ISIN: US73181M1099, US73181M1172, US73181P1021" US73180YAB02" XS1713474325, , US73181LAA98" XS1405766384, , XS1533922933, , US73180YAC84 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU LEI Code: 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 Sequence No.: 80817 EQS News ID: 1113615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

