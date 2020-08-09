bet-at-home.com: The impact of the pandemic became noticeably from mid-March 2020, when international sporting events were canceled or postponed. In this phase, however, the demand for alternative betting offers remained almost unchanged, as customers of the gaming and sportsbetting group bet-at-home.com AG switched to eSports and marginal sports. Gross betting and gaming revenue was Euro 62.3 mn in the first half of 2020 and is therefore as ex- pected below the previous year's figure due to legal restrictions in individual markets (H1 2019: EUR 71.1 mn). The betting and gaming volume in the bet-at-home.com AG Group totaled Euro 1,461.3 mn in this period (H1 2019: Euro 1,588.4 mn). In the first half of 2020, EBITDA reached Euro 15.8 mn and was lower than in the comparative period ...

