POTSDAM, August 10 (WNM/Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies/Bianca Schröder) - Transitioning our energy supply from coal, oil and gas to wind and solar power is feasible. However, renewables require more land than conventional forms of energy generation. A new study explores the options to reduce the land requirements of a fully renewable energy supply in Europe and their possible impact on the cost of electricity. The most affordable option for a fully renewable electricity supply in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...