Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 11, 2020 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by DelfinGroup have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Riga as of August 11, 2020. The owner of the brand Banknote, SIA DelfinGroup, is a licensed consumer lending company founded in 2009, operating the largest pawn shop network in Latvia with 87 branches in the 38 largest Latvian cities and towns. The size of the bond issue is EUR 5 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000. The bonds are secured with a commercial pledge on all the assets of DelfinGroup. They have an annual interest rate of 14% and will mature on November 25, 2022. "With the fourth consecutive bond issue listed on Nasdaq Baltic First North, we see presence on the capital markets can bring a sustainable long-term partnership with an investor base. Even despite the effects of COVID-19 on the financial markets, we got a very positive response - if previous bonds were mostly acquired by local private investors, this latest issue was subscribed to by both private and institutional investors, and regional coverage expanded to Lithuania and Estonia. Direct link between Nasdaq CSD and Clearstream Frankfurt allowed institutional investors from Western Europe to subscribe as well," says Agris Evertovskis, the Chairman of the Board of DelfinGroup. "We warmly congratulate DelfinGroup on its successful issue of bonds and wish success on its continued growth," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga. "Investors' interest indicates that there is a lot of capital in the region after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and capital markets can speed up economic recovery," adds Auzina-Melalksne. AS Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for DelfinGroup on the First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. Respectively, for investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are in relatively early stages of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. About DelfinGroup SIA DelfinGroup is a licensed consumer lending company founded in 2009. It is represented by the brands Banknote, VIZIA, and Riga City Pawnshop. The group's core services are consumer loans, distance loans and pawn broking loans. In total, the group operates a total of 87 branches in 38 Latvian cities and populated areas, employs more than 270 professionals, and paid EUR 2.97 million in taxes for the year 2019. SIA DelfinGroup is a member of LAFPA and LTRK and has qualified for Gold-level status in the SRS cooperation program. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=786208