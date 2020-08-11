Costero Brokers Ltd. Acquires London-based Prospect Insurance Brokers

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, has acquired Prospect Insurance Brokers effective August 1, 2020. Executives Nick Murrell and Jamie Webb will be running the organization.

Founded in 2010, Prospect Insurance Brokers is an independent insurance and reinsurance Lloyd's of London broker specializing in binding authority, reinsurance and alternative risk transfer business placed into Lloyd's of London, European, and international company markets. Their recent work in cyber, cryptocurrency, gig economy, drones and parametric structures resulted in a nomination for Broker innovation award.

'We are very excited to be a part of the Heffernan and Costero family. The decision was easy as we are culturally aligned as an independent, family-owned business with a strong focus on innovation and attracting the best talent in the market," said Jamie Webb, Executive Vice President of Prospect Insurance Brokers. "In addition, we are delighted to benefit from the West Coast super-regional retail presence Heffernan brings, the wholesale distribution, and the MGA distribution through Tangram within the group giving us a full array of distribution possibilities."

Costero Brokers Ltd. opened its doors October 2017 and now has several individual investors; including United States-based Heffernan Insurance Brokers. John Tallarida, investor and Executive Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, added, "We are firmly committed to our goal of building an independent Lloyd's broker and Prospect fits perfectly into that plan. The organization brings important capabilities and excellent talent to complement our Costero team."

Nick Murrell, Executive Vice President of Costero Brokers, remarked, "It is fantastic to see Costero Brokers expanding with the purchase/merger of Prospect, to be part of the new initiatives going forward, and to be working collaboratively to create innovative solutions for clients in what is an ever changing and challenging insurance market. The entity combines an experienced team of market professionals in multi-lines at a time of mega broker consolidation and we will be there to offer the individual service clients are now seeking globally as we come together into one specialist business."

Costero plans to further expand with acquisitions and hiring of additional individuals and teams. For more information, contact:

Nick Murrell, Executive Vice President

Phone: +44 (0)207 337 6561

nick.murrell@costerobrokers.com



Jamie Webb, Executive Vice President

Phone: +44 (0)20 8051 5150

jwebb@prospectbrokers.com

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially launched with a real estate program, providing a property line-slip for habitational and commercial real estate. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now offering cyber, professional and financial lines and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams. Costero Brokers Ltd. is a Lloyd's broker. Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .

