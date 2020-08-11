-- Continued progress in the AFM13 pTCL REDIRECT monotherapy study -- AFM24 is recruiting patients in cohort 2 of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial -- Genentech's RO7297089 is actively recruiting patients into a first-in-human Phase I trial resulting in the achievement of a milestone payment under the terms of the collaboration -- Data on AFM24 and RO7297089 (formerly AFM26) were presented at the virtual AACR II conference in June -- Angus Smith joins the company as Chief Financial Officer -- Dr. Annalisa Jenkins and Harry Welten added to the Supervisory Board -- EUR92.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets as of June 30, 2020, providing anticipated cash runway into the first half of 2022 -- Conference call and webcast scheduled for August 11, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT (14:30 CET) Heidelberg, Germany, August 11, 2020 -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2020 and provided an update on clinical and corporate progress. "Affimed's first half performance demonstrates the strength of the new management team and our ability to stay focused on executing our business strategy despite the continuing challenge of the COVID-19 environment. Always with the patient in mind, we are committed to advancing our pipeline as well as continuing to deepen our research to unlock the full potential of the innate immune system to fight cancer," said Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO of Affimed. "We have multiple Innate Cell Engager (ICE(R)) programs in clinical development, both partnered and wholly-owned, which are the basis for providing a cadence of a continuous data output in 2020 and 2021." Development Program Updates AFM13 (CD30/CD16A) -- Affimed has now successfully activated 54 clinical study sites in 10 countries in the on-going Phase 2 registration-directed study of AFM13 as monotherapy in relapsed or refractory patients with CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (pTCL). The study follows a two-stage Simon design with a preplanned interim analysis after 40 patients. At the current recruitment rate the company expects the readout of the interim analysis to happen in mid-2021. -- The investigator-sponsored Phase 1 study with the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), which investigates the combination of AFM13 with allogeneic NK cells in CD30+ Lymphomas, has completed the required validation work in order to administer a stable complex of AFM13 pre-mixed with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells. MDACC has recently posted this study as enrolling on its website and it is expected to recruit patients as soon as the COVID-19 conditions in Texas permit. AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A) -- AFM24-101, a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24, the EGFR/CD16A targeted innate cell engager for relapsed/ refractory patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors continues to recruit according to plan in cohort 2. -- AFM24-101 is an open-label, non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation/expansion study to evaluate AFM24 as monotherapy in adult patients with advanced solid malignancies known to be EGFR-positive. -- No dose limiting toxicity was observed in dose cohort 1. -- A preclinical poster presentation was shown at the virtual AACR II conference in June on AFM24, demonstrating that it is differentiated from all other EGFR targeting entities: (i) it appears safe - no skin toxicity or other dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) in cynomolgus monkeys, (ii) it addresses a broad patient population -- AFM24 targets EGFR independent of its mutational status, and (iii) in contrast to monoclonal antibodies, AFM24 strongly activates NK cells and macrophages. Genentech Collaboration Update -- The Genentech-partnered, novel BCMA-targeted innate cell engager for the treatment of multiple myeloma has now entered a first-in-human Phase I, open-label, multicenter, global dose-escalation study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of RO7297089. The milestone was achieved in the third quarter and triggers a payment in an undisclosed amount to Affimed, which is expected to be recognized in the Company's third quarter 2020 financial statements. -- At the June virtual AACR II conference, a preclinical poster presentation on RO7297089 showed potent cell killing in tumor cell lines employing NK cells as effector cells with minimal increase in cytokines. A 4-week safety study in cynomolgus monkeys showed a favorable safety profile with no cytokine release or adverse findings at the 15 and 50 mg/kg tested dose levels. Furthermore, time- and dose-dependent reductions in serum IgG levels and plasma cell markers were observed suggesting selective killing of BCMA positive cells by engaging CD16a positive immune cells. Preclinical Pipeline Update -- Progress continues on AFM28 and AFM32 towards late stage preclinical development. Management Appointments -- Angus Smith joined the company as Chief Financial Officer on July 13. Mr. Smith brings broad biopharmaceutical experience to the company including financial strategy and planning, capital markets, business development and operations. Mr. Smith's appointment completes the planned additions to the management team which now includes Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Chief Scientific Officer. Additions to the Supervisory Board -- Dr. Annalisa Jenkins and Harry Welten were appointed to the Supervisory Board during the recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Dr. Jenkins brings a wealth of expertise in advancing clinical programs through development and regulatory approval. Mr. Welten is an accomplished financial executive who is well suited to help drive value-creating strategies for the company. These additions to the Supervisory Board are expected to further strengthen the company's industry know-how, experience and diversity. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (Figures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are unaudited.) As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled EUR92.6 million compared to EUR104.1 million on December 31, 2019. During the quarter, the company received net proceeds of approximately EUR20.8 million under its at-the-market ("ATM") program. Based on its current operating plan and assumptions, Affimed anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets will support operations into the first half of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was EUR15.0 million compared to EUR5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter 2019 net cash used in operating activities included a milestone payment to the company from the Genentech collaboration. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was EUR2.9 million compared with EUR4.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue in 2020 and 2019 predominantly relate to the Genentech collaboration (2020: EUR2.7 million, 2019: EUR3.7 million). Revenue from the Genentech collaboration in the second quarter 2020 was comprised of revenue recognized for collaborative research services performed during the quarter. R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were EUR11.7 million compared to EUR11.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. Expenses in 2020 relate predominantly to our AFM13 and AFM24 clinical programs as well as to our early stage development and discovery activities. G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were EUR2.6 million compared to EUR2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily related to higher Sarbanes-Oxley compliance costs, as well as an increase in legal, consulting and audit costs. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was EUR12.2 million or EUR0.16 per common share. For the second quarter of 2019, the company's net loss was EUR10.3 million or EUR0.17 per common share. Weighted number of common shares outstanding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 79.2 million. Affimed encourages shareholders to also review its 6-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Note on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Affimed prepares and reports consolidated financial statements and financial information in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. None of the financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. Affimed maintains its books and records in Euro.

