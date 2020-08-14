ATHENS, GEORGIA, August 14 (WNM/University of Georgia) - Antibiotic resistance is an increasing health problem, but new research suggests it is not only caused by the overuse of antibiotics. It is also caused by pollution. Using a process known as genomic analysis, University of Georgia scientists found a strong correlation between antibiotic resistance and heavy metal contamination in an environment. Jesse C. Thomas IV, an alumnus of the College of Public Health and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...