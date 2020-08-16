A good week for our ATX, which went 2 per cent up. Number one was Wienerberger with a gain of 6 per cent. News came from Vienna Insurance Group, ams, Frequentis, Raiffeisen Bank International, Wienerberger, S&T, Kapsch TrafficCom, SBO, Semperit and Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,34% to 2.246,32 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,51%. Up to now there were 70 days with a positive and 88 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,44% away, from the low 37,74%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,6%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,62%. These are the best-performers this week: Wienerberger 6,16% in front of UBM 6,08% and Lenzing 5,84%. And the following stocks performed worst: Addiko Bank -3,28% in front of Marinomed ...

