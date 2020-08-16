Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: Due to the massive hit to the global economic environment from Covid-19, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), market leader in high-precision components made of high-alloy steel and a leading supplier of key components for the oilfield service industry, has recognized non-cash impairment of assets at subsidiaries in North America. The operating result (EBIT) before one-off effects in the first half of 2020 arrived at Euro 12 mn (1-6/ 2019: Euro 38.9 mn) and was impacted by impairment expenses of approximately Euro 20 mn, bringing EBIT after one-off effects to Euro -9 mn. Profit after tax was Euro - 12 mn (1-6/2019: 17.2 mn). Half-year sales came to Euro 185 mn (1-6/2019: Euro 236.2 mn).SBO: weekly performance: 3.74% (From the 21st ...

