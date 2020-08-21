Micro Systemation (MSAB): MSAB Announces that Carolen Ytander has been appointed as CMO and CCO, effective from Q4, 2020.

Carolen Ytander, who will be responsible for Marketing and Communications at MSAB, has extensive experience holding various leading positions within this field, both in private as well as in publicly listed companies. She is currently the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Nordlo (an IT and digitalization's partner in the Nordics). Prior to that Carolen has held positions as CMO in international tech companies such as Nexus Group and Net Insight (publ).

"We are pleased to welcome Carolen to our management team as our CMO/CCO. Carolen has an outstanding record as a CMO/CCO, as well as a strong brand and business orientation, which will be a great value for MSAB. Her experience will benefit us as we see an increasing demand for MSAB offerings globally. I am very much looking forward to working closely with Carolen to further position our brand globally and execute our growth strategy," says Joel Bollö, Chief Executive Officer, MSAB.

"I am proud and excited to contribute to MSAB's global growth and positioning of its offerings worldwide. To work for a listed company in an international environment, as well as in an organization with a strong purpose, to make our society more secure, made this decision easy." says Carolen Ytander.

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analyzing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly from mobile phones. The company has offices and staff in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia, and together with a number of distributors, MSAB covers most of the world. MSAB's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in more than 120 countries. These products are complemented by a wide range of professional services, including consultancy and training. Customers are primarily law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

