Amag: Austrian based Amag Austria Metall AG, supplier of primary aluminum and premium cast and rolled aluminum products, is acquiring a 70 % share of the German company Aircraft Philipp Gruppe (ACP) headquartered in Übersee / Chiemsee. ACP amounts 50 years of experience in the manufacture of assembly-ready metal parts for the aviation and aerospace industry. ACP achieved a revenue of Euro 50 mn in 2019. The mechanical machining and processing of aluminum and titanium represents ACP's core competence. ACP manufacturing locations are situated in Übersee / Chiemsee and Karlsruhe, Germany with a workforce in excess of 200 employees. Rolf Philipp, the sole owner to date will retain a 30 % of the joint company and will be involved in further strategic developments in the ...

