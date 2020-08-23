Strabag: Austrian construction group Strabag has been awarded a large contract in Hamburg. Strabag was commissioned to widen the Hochstraße Elbmarsch (K20), a section of the A7 motorway, from three to four lanes in each direction. At 3.84 km in length, the elevated motorway section is the longest road viaduct in Germany. The DEGES contract with a volume of more than Euro 200 mn is being carried out in a consortium of Strabag Subdivision Bridge Construction and Subdivision North.Strabag: weekly performance: 2.80% Frequentis: The operating business of Frequentis AG, an international supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, developed satisfactorily in the first half of 2020 despite the extensive restrictions resulting from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...