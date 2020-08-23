voestalpine: In cooperation with the Rail Cargo Group, the cargo subsidiary of the Austrian Railways (ÖBB), voestalpine's Steel Division and Logserv, its logistics subsidiary, have developed "TransANT"-a novel design concept worldwide, specifically, freight cars equipped with a range of lightweight modular superstructures. voestalpine supplies a complete system for the new lightweight freight cars that encompasses high-performance steels and the appropriate welding technology, both of which substantially contribute to the freight cars' lower weight and greater flexibility. For example, the undercarriage, which is about 20% lighter than conventional models, makes it possible to add loads of up to four tons per freight car. Stiff, ultra-high tensile ...

