Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Enters into License Agreement to Develop High-Density Molecular Masking Spray Formulation (MMS019) for the Prevention of Respiratory Viruses

Nasal Powder Spray May Provide Barrier for Cell Transmission of Respiratory Infections

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax"), today announced the signing of a technology license agreement with Nanomerics Ltd. ("Nanomerics") for the exclusive North America rights to use Nanomerics' High-Density Molecular Masking Spray (MMS019) for the prevention of seasonal influenza and viral infections in humans. The formulation will be delivered using a preassembled device and cartridge to propel the High-Density Molecular Spray formulation into the nose. MMS019 will be used as a nasal powder spray to prevent viral binding to epithelial cells in the nasal cavity and the upper respiratory tract, which could significantly reduce respiratory related infections.

Among other uses, MMS019 is being developed to prevent SARS-COV-2 binding and entry to respiratory epithelial cells, by binding to epithelial cells in the nasal cavity and the upper respiratory tract. Virpax believes MMS019 may offer another layer of protection, in the form of a Molecular Mask, to be added to standard personal protective equipment to protect healthcare workers, and those at-risk of contracting serious diseases, from infection. MMS019 has completed IND-enabling toxicology studies and Virpax intends to develop this product for potential FDA accelerated review in healthy human volunteers as soon as possible.

"We believe MMS019 can work together with current personal protective equipment to enhance our ability to help prevent the spread of respiratory viral infections and seasonal influenza," said Anthony Mack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Virpax.

"We are pleased that Virpax has licensed MMS019 for the prevention of viral respiratory infections and that they will undertake the clinical development of MMS019 to potentially bring a new respiratory infection prophylactic product to the market," said Ijeoma Uchegbu, Chief Scientific Officer of Nanomerics Ltd.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on developing branded prescription products and providing more efficient drug treatments using its proprietary cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet global market needs. Virpax's pipeline consists of non-addictive products being studied to manage musculoskeletal pain, post-operative pain and moderate to severe chronic pain. While Virpax is a market leader in the development of non-addictive pain management products, Virpax is also using its patented delivery technologies to develop therapies to manage PTSD, as well as to help prevent viral spread, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com .

About Nanomerics Ltd.

Nanomerics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pharmaceutical products using its polymeric technologies. Nanomerics' proprietary technologies are based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymeric nanotechnology. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed these technologies at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, later at the UCL School of Pharmacy.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Virpax cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those associated with the timing of MMS019 regulatory filings and clinical milestones and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's analysis only on their stated date, and Virpax takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

Shana Panzarella, Chief of Staff

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

484-880-4588

info@virpaxpharma.com

SOURCE: Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602814/VirpaxR-Enters-into-License-Agreement-to-Develop-High-Density-Molecular-Masking-Spray-Formulation-MMS019-for-the-Prevention-of-Respiratory-Viruses