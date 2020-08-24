The global hot dogs and sausages market is expected to grow by USD 7.20 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Analysis Report by Product (Pork hot dogs and sausages, Beef hot dogs and sausages, Chicken hot dogs and sausages, and Other hot dogs and sausages), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), Application (Cocktail sausages, Dinner sausages, Breakfast sausages, and Other sausages), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand from millennials. In addition, the growing health-consciousness among customers is anticipated to boost the growth of the hot dogs and sausages market.

The millennial population prefers a variety of food alternatives that are healthy, convenient, and easy to prepare. Sausages and hot dogs are essential for a balanced diet as they keep consumers fuller for a longer duration. To capture the growing interest of the millennial population, food manufacturers are introducing hot dogs and sausages containing superfood ingredients such as kale, chia seeds, quinoa, and other similar ingredients. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global hot dogs and sausages market.

Major Five Hot Dogs and Sausages Companies:

ALFA SAB DE CV

ALFA SAB DE CV operates its business through segments such as Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The company offers hot dogs and sausages under the brand, Bar-S Foods.

Atria Plc

Atria Plc operates its business through segments such as Atria Finland, Atria Sweden, Atria Denmark and Estonia, and Atria Russia. The company offers Isterband sausages and Kabanos sausages.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp. operates its business through segments such as Hormel Foods Corp., Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. Key products offered by the company include Hormel Kolbase Sausage and Hormel Frank.

Nestle SA

Nestle SA operates its business through segments such as AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestle Waters, and Other businesses. The company offers hot dogs and sausages under the brand, Herta.

NH Foods Ltd.

NH Foods Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Processed foods business, Fresh meats business, Affiliated business, and Overseas business. The key product offered by the company includes Nippon Ham Schau Essen Sausage.

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pork hot dogs and sausages

Beef hot dogs and sausages

Chicken hot dogs and sausages

Other hot dogs and sausages

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Cocktail sausages

Dinner sausages

Breakfast sausages

Other sausages

