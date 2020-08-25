Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - Black Tusk Resources' (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) exploration team is refining the location of primary drill targets on its 100-per-cent-owned flagship McKenzie East Gold Project. The McKenzie East Property, which comprises 2 claim groups separated by 1 kilometer, is located 30 kilometers north of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec, in the prolific Abitibi greenstone-belt. The surrounding region is extremely active for gold exploration companies, with exceptional existing infrastructure and several mills and operating gold mines in the immediate area.

The Phase 1 drilling program, slated to begin in early to mid-September, will consist of a minimum 1,000-metres of diamond drilling, with the initial 5 drill holes targeting depths between 200 to 300 metres downhole. It is designed to test the mineralization potential of several anomalous features that occur within the northwestern section of the 1,676-hectare property.

The drilling program will test a corridor of interest that includes elevated gold associated with copper returned from the 203 samples that were collected in May and processed by SGS Minerals Lab using their innovative trademarked Mobile Metal Ion process which provides results that are more meaningful in areas of exploration where the overburden is considered deep. The company will combine these results with magnetic anomalies outlined by the recent detailed drone survey. The team is also awaiting results from the 3D IP survey recently completed on the property prior to setting the final locations for initial drilling.

The geologic team has recently added 4 historic diamond drill holes to the McKenzie East database, which were completed within the Black Tusk target corridor. They returned significant gold results including intercepts of 2.8 grams per tonne gold over 0.3 meters and 0.9 grams per tonne gold over 0.3 meters from CO94-10, and 1.0 grams per tonne gold over 0.3 meters from hole C-94-13. True widths of mineralized intercepts are unknown.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "A 1,000-meter diamond drill program is an excellent start to our goal of conducting multiple drill programs at McKenzie East in 2020. The success of this program, along with continued review of the project database, may define targets that could expand the scope of this initial campaign."

