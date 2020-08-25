Atari(R) Partners with Plex to Bring Popular Streaming Platform to the Upcoming Atari VCS

Owners of the Atari VCS PC/Console Hybrid Gaming and Entertainment System Will Be Able to Access Plex and Stream Thousands of Free Movies, Television Shows, and More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - and Plex, "the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media," today announced a partnership to feature Plex on the upcoming Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming and entertainment system when it launches this November. Plex on the Atari VCS will allow owners to stream their personal collections of films, television shows, photos, and music, as well as enjoy thousands of free on-demand movies and shows from content providers Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Crackle, Lionsgate, MGM, and more.

Plex is the world's most comprehensive streaming platform, bringing its more than 20 million registered users free, on-demand movies and TV shows, access to 80+ free live TV channels, as well as podcasts, web shows, news, music, over-the-air live and recorded television, in addition to users' personal media collections, all in one beautiful interface. With Plex and an Atari VCS, users can fully transform any room into the ultimate entertainment center - for retro and modern gaming, media streaming, and more.







"We set out from the start to make the Atari VCS a home entertainment gateway by offering the versatility of a fully-featured mini-multimedia-PC, with a focus on classic and new games, and extensive streaming capabilities," said said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. "Plex is the clear market leader when it comes to easily hosting and accessing a diversity of content from movies, to TV to Tidal music and more, which makes them an exciting partner for the Atari VCS at launch and beyond."

Plex will come as a free app install on the Atari VCS. Users new to Plex can make a free account for access to the platform's many base features. A premium Plex Pass is $4.99 USD monthly, $39.99 USD yearly, or $119.99 USD for a lifetime subscription. Paid Plex Pass services include OTA live TV and DVR functionality, trailers and bonus content for movies, free use of paid Plex mobile apps, and more. For more information about Plex, please visit https://www.plex.tv.

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system is a unique PC/console hybrid inspired by classic Atari consoles and PCs. Like the legendary Atari 2600 did in 1977, the VCS is poised to transform the TV-centric gaming and home entertainment experience. Users will enjoy an ever-expanding Atari world of all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can also install alternative operating systems, such as Windows or Linux, via "PC Mode" and add a mouse and keyboard to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable micro-PC and enjoy more of their favorite games and applications. The Atari VCS combines the best of consoles and PC into one compact and ultra-versatile device.







Launching November 2020, the Atari VCS lineup of video computer systems, bundles, and peripherals are available for preorder at GameStop.com, Walmart.com, and AtariVCS.com in North America. The Atari VCS 800 (8GB) Onyx Base system retails for just $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS 800 "All-In" system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Atari VCS Modern Controller (available separately for $59.99 USD each) for $399.99 USD. The Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Modern Controllers were created in partnership with PowerA. Additional information regarding international Atari VCS presales is available on AtariVCS.com.

A press kit with Atari VCS assets, screenshots, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/ATARI-VCS-PressKit.

Fans can follow the official Atari VCS accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

© 2020 Atari VCS, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media in one beautiful app. A highly-rated app across a wide range of platforms, including iOS, tvOS, Android TV, Android mobile, Roku, Fire TV, Nvidia SHIELD, Xbox, Playstation, the web, and smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and more, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet to any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.

PRESS CONTACT:

UberStrategist Inc.

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

SOURCE: Atari

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603110/AtariR-Partners-with-Plex-to-Bring-Popular-Streaming-Platform-to-the-Upcoming-Atari-VCSTM