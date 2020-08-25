The global fiber optics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.44 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005507/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Optics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fiber Optics Market Analysis Report by Application (Telecom, Datacom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/fiber-optics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rise in global Internet traffic. In addition, the development of next-generation telecommunication standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the fiber optics market.

The increasing number of smartphone users has led to an increase in the global Internet traffic. This has increased the demand for digital content, thereby increasing the need for an enhanced network infrastructure that can support high data speeds to manage the congestion. To cater to these requirements, the fiber optic cables are provided until the end of the street, which is later integrated with DPU and CPE devices that are placed at the distribution point units. Thus, the rise in global Internet traffic will drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Fiber Optics Companies:

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. has business operations under two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). The company offers a wide range of optical fiber cables and assemblies in indoor and outdoor construction. The product includes Z-TB-5K, Z-TB-5L, Z-TB-5M, and others.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates its business through various segments: display technologies, optical communications, specialty materials, environmental technologies, and life sciences. The firm offers both indoor and outdoor fiber optic cables.

Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. has business operations under various segments such as Power Telecommunication Systems Company, Electronics Business Company, Automotive Products Company, and Real Estate Business Company. Fujikura has collaborated with telecom operators, contractors, governments, and academia to develop and enhance FTTH products.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, automotive systems, high function materials and components, construction machinery, and smart life and eco-friendly systems. The company offers a wide range of fiber optic cables and furcation tubing. The products include indoor fiber optic cables, indoor/outdoor fiber optic cables, indoor/outdoor fiber optic composite cables, outside plant fiber optic cables, and others.

Leoni AG

Leoni AG has business operations under two segments: wiring systems and wire cable solutions. The company offers a wide range of standard and special fiber optic cables such as singlemode optical fibers, Graded-index multimode optical fibers (OM1-OM5), and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fiber Optics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Telecom

Datacom

Others

Fiber Optics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005507/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/