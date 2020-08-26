Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference With Two Days of One-On-One Investor Meetings

Company to Highlight its Goal of $10M Year-over-Year Adjusted EBITDA Improvement Despite COVID-19 and Provide an Update on its Hydrogen Product Development

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET. Darren Jamison, President and CEO of Capstone Turbine Corporation, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

"I look forward to presenting to the investment community our plans to improve our adjusted EBITDA $10M year-over-year by leveraging our margin expansion initiatives, high reoccurring revenue aftermarket business, and expanding our long-term rental fleet despite the tremendous economic and public health impacts caused by COVID-19," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

"In addition, I look forward to discussing the recent progress of our hydrogen product development efforts with the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory, as there is a broad global initiative to decarbonize electricity generation through renewable natural gas, or RNG, by blending natural gas and hydrogen in existing pipelines," added Mr. Jamison.

Darren Jamison is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 pm ET. The presentation material will be made available on the Company's website, www.capstoneturbine.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Darren Jamison, along with Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Capstone, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference dates. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's management team are encouraged to register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/, or contact cpst@integra-ir.com

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Capstone Turbine's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CPST

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is LD Micro's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

