The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 27.08.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 27.08.2020
Aktien
KYG6455A1076 Netfin Acquisition Corp.
DK0061155785 Astralis Group A/S
US05551A1097 BBQ Holdings Inc.
DK0060030286 cBrain A/S
CA1523761098 Central African Gold Inc.
CA3805561006 Gold Bull Resources Corp.
CA47009M8896 Jaguar Mining Inc.
CA74167D2041 Primo Nutraceuticals Inc.
Anleihen
USU37818AX65 Glencore Funding LLC
USU37818AW82 Glencore Funding LLC
US515110BY94 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
DE000BHY0GX9 Berlin Hyp AG
BE6324000858 Solvay S.A.
DE000HLB2WB3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
XS2225204010 Vodafone Group PLC
XS2225157424 Vodafone Group PLC
GB00BK7Z0Q37 Pardus Fixed Income Bond Company PLC
US912810SQ22 America, United States of...
DE000HLB2WF4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
