Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDT8 ISIN: DK0060030286 Ticker-Symbol: C6F 
Stuttgart
27.08.20
08:03 Uhr
19,040 Euro
-0,240
-1,24 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRAIN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRAIN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRALIS GROUP
ASTRALIS GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRALIS GROUP A/S0,7000,00 %
BBQ HOLDINGS INC3,586-4,70 %
CBRAIN A/S19,040-1,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.