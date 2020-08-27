The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 27.08.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 27.08.2020AktienKYG6455A1076 Netfin Acquisition Corp.DK0061155785 Astralis Group A/SUS05551A1097 BBQ Holdings Inc.DK0060030286 cBrain A/SCA1523761098 Central African Gold Inc.CA3805561006 Gold Bull Resources Corp.CA47009M8896 Jaguar Mining Inc.CA74167D2041 Primo Nutraceuticals Inc.AnleihenUSU37818AX65 Glencore Funding LLCUSU37818AW82 Glencore Funding LLCUS515110BY94 Landwirtschaftliche RentenbankDE000BHY0GX9 Berlin Hyp AGBE6324000858 Solvay S.A.DE000HLB2WB3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen GirozentraleXS2225204010 Vodafone Group PLCXS2225157424 Vodafone Group PLCGB00BK7Z0Q37 Pardus Fixed Income Bond Company PLCUS912810SQ22 America, United States of...DE000HLB2WF4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale