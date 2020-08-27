Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Five More Baristas Munchie Magic Locations Open This Week Reaching 31 Delivering Ben & Jerry's and Snacks to Customers

SEATTLE WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) added an additional five locations over this week bringing the total locations open from 26 to 31. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com

This follows Munchie Magic having just last week adding two locations after doubling its locations over the past 30 days from 12 to 24. Munchie Magic has now opened 31 locations since Washington State issued a statewide stay at home order on March 23rd, 2020 and Munchie Magic was designated as an essential business supporting the supply of foods and other goods to the consumers who are staying at home.

The newest five of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash, span from Tacoma, WA to Laconner WA, and services areas surrounding the Seattle, WA core.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "We are very encouraged not only by the number of new locations, but by the quality of our partners. The Munchie Magic brand and the technology behind it is being very well received and is allowing us to scale more rapidly with better visibility to the data driving the business."

The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com. The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magics' Pick up Partners. ReelTime Medias capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publiclytraded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv

SOURCE: Baristas Coffee Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603576/Five-More-Baristas-Munchie-Magic-Locations-Open-This-Week-Reaching-31-Delivering-Ben-Jerrys-and-Snacks-to-Customers