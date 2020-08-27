NortonLifeLock Inc Outlook Bullish on Q1 Revenue & Earnings BeatNortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK) is not what you'd call an under-the-radar stock. In fact, the company's brand "Norton" is synonymous with cybersecurity.Trading around $23.40 per share, NLOK stock is up 57% year-to-date and up 56% since hitting March lows. It's also seriously outpacing.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...