This was a good week for our ATX which went 2,66 per cent up. Wienerberger is after 4 from 5 days of the qualifying period for the new ATXfive favorite for the Bawag place. News came from FACC, CA Immo, S Immo, OMV, Agrana, Immofinanz, Porr, Vienna Insurance Group, UBM, Marinomed, EVN, SBO, RCB, ams, Warimpex, Andritz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,66% to 2.253,26 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,3%. Up to now there were 74 days with a positive and 94 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,23% away, from the low 38,17%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,54%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,64%. These are the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 16,9% in front of Bawag 9,29% and Marinomed Biotech 9,28%. And the ...

