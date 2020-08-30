Immofinanz: Austrian real estate company Immofinanz started the 2020 financial year with strong operational performance, but the development of business in the second quarter was negatively influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Rental income rose by 10.4% to Euro 145.5 mn due to the expansion of the portfolio through acquisitions and completions, but a crisis-related increase in receivables write-offs led to substantially higher property expenses. The results of asset management still improved by 1.8% to Euro 102.8 mn despite these write-offs. The pandemic also influenced the valuation of investment property: revaluations totalled Euro -159.2 m, compared with clearly positive results in the first half of the previous year (Q1-2 2019: Euro 123.5 mn). This reduction represents 3.1% of the ...

