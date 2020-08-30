UBM Development: EBT of real estate developer UBM rose by nearly 50% to Euro 43.8 mn, and net profit increased by roughly 25% to Euro 26.6 mn in the first half year. These results were generated despite valuation adjustments in the hotel business. For tourism, the way back to normality will be long and difficult - but the demand for UBM's residential and office projects remains high and unbroken. UBM Development generated stable Total Output of Euro 181.3 mn in the first half of 2020 (H1/2019: Euro 182.6 mn). Conclusive forecasts over the development of earnings in 2020 are still not possible at the moment because of the uncertain market environment. The coming quarters should bring a range of opportunities arising from the financial difficulties faced by many competitors. A ...

