Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 30.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Top News nach der Glocke! Das Produkt des Jahrzehnts nach den USA auch in Europa und Asien in den Läden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852735 ISIN: AT0000815402 Ticker-Symbol: 2U2 
Tradegate
28.08.20
10:02 Uhr
31,700 Euro
+0,200
+0,63 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,80029.08.
32,30032,60028.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVN
EVN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVN AG14,160+1,58 %
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG107,00+4,90 %
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG31,700+0,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.