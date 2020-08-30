Warimpex: Austrian based real estate developer Warimpex achieved a positive operating result (EBITDA) in the first half of 2020 despite losses in the hotel segment due to the coronavirus. EBITDA retreated from Euro 9.9 mn in the prior-year period to Euro 0.3 mn, and EBIT fell from Euro 16.6 mn to minus Euro 9.2 mn. This can be attributed to a lack of property sales, negative effects from property valuation, and the negative earnings contribution from hotel operations. The result for the period decreased from a gain of Euro 17.9 mn in the first half of 2019 to a loss of Euro 21.7 mn. Warimpex increased its revenues from the rental of office properties by 15 per cent, with the figure rising from Euro 9.2 mn to Euro 10.6 mn. This can be attributed primarily to the completion of Mogilska 43 ...

