Copenhagen, August 31, 2020 Exchange Notice CPH Structured Products is created with application and functionality similar to the existing market CPH Cash Bond Trading. The new market will only list structured products. The new structured product market is available from 1 September 2020 with the following identifiers: Market Identfication in Production Description MIC Source ID Market GCF ID Source CPH Structured XCSE 198 CPHSP 3541076 Genium INET Production Products For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Roni Gani, roni.gani@nasdaq.com. Jesper Brams, jesper.brams@nasdaq.com NASDAQ Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=789574