Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares for up to 165 million shares 01-Sep-2020 / 08:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT * *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE. * *Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17Sec. 1of the Regulation(EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)* *Aroundtown SA resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares for up to 165 million shares* Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1 September 2020, 07:50 CEST The board of directors of Aroundtown SA (the '*Company*') (ISIN LU1673108939) resolved today by further utilizing the authorization of the ordinary general meeting of 6 May 2020, to buy back up to 165 million shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 10.7% of the Company's share capital) through a public share purchase offer (the '*Offer*') against payment of a purchase price in the range of EUR 4.6 to EUR 5.0 per share. The offer period will commence on 3 September, 00:00 (CET), and is expected to end on 16 September, 24:00 (CET). The final purchase price will be determined by the Company on the basis of tenders received from shareholders and will be equal to the lowest price within the given price range at which the Company can, based on the tenders received, purchase such number of shares as to be determined by the Company. Aroundtown shareholders are invited to tender all or part of Aroundtown shares held by them by either specifying a price within the given price range or with no specified price in which case they commit to sell their tendered shares at the final purchase price as determined after the expiry of the acceptance period. Over subscription at a price equal to, or lower than, the final purchase price will be accepted on a pro rata basis. The Company reserves the right to amend the Offer including an extension of the offer period and an increase of the price range. In the course of its resolution, the Board of Directors has further determined to increase the maximum aggregate amount for share buy backs to up to EUR 1,000,000,000. In the event, the total consideration for buy backs under the Offer will exceed EUR 500,000,000, the current volume of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company for acquisition of shares in the Company over the stock exchange as announced on 2 June 2020 will be reduced accordingly. Further details on the public share purchase offer can be found in the offer document, which will be published on the Company's website (www.aroundtown.de) under the section '_Investor Relations - Equity - Share - Share Buy-Back_' 'prior to the commencement of the offer period. ++++ *Disclaimer / Important Note* This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated to or within the United States of America, and in each case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other means or instruments of business communication between single states or foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this release or any other documents related to this release may also not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: POS TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 83256 EQS News ID: 1125799 End of Announcement EQS News Service

