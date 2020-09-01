As of September 3, 2020, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce additional series of the Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. Please note that the additional series initially are for reference data purpose only and for that reason they will not be admitted to trading (i.e. they will be suspended for trading) until the respective series normally would have been admitted and available for trading with a term of 3 months, in accordance with the Quotation List. The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading: S30MIN0L (expiry Dec 2020) S30MIN1A (expiry Jan 2021) S30MIN1B (expiry Feb 2021) S30MIN1C (expiry Mar 2021) S30MIN1D (expiry Apr 2021) S30MIN1E (expiry May 2021) S30MIN1F (expiry June 2021) S30MIN1G (expiry July 2021) S30MIN1H (expiry Aug 2021) S30MIN1I (expiry Sept 2021) For further information please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product manager Tomas Körberg. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=789755