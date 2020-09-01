Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.09.2020
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Einstieg nicht verpassen bei dieser spottbilligen Goldaktie!
WKN: A1W36W ISIN: US74874T1043 
01.09.2020 | 21:08
OncbioMune/Theralink: Theralink(R) Technologies to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference Today, September 1 at 3:40pm ET

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / OncBioMuned/b/a Theralink Technologies (OTCPINK:OBMP) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a molecular profiling company specializing in patented, biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology, announces that Mick Ruxin, M.D., President and CEO of Theralink, will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference today, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

To attend, please register here:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/37384

The LD 500 Virtual Conference taking place from September 1-4, 2020 will feature prominent public companies, alongside interviews and keynotes with some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the small-cap world.

For more information about the LD 500, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Theralink's management, please contact Theralink'sInvestor Relations at Theralink@kcsa.com or David Scher at david@ldmicro.com.

About Theralink® Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling company, located in Golden, Colorado, that uniquely specializes inpatented, phosphoprotein, and protein biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. We intend to improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Contact Information:

Theralink Technologies, Inc.
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com

SOURCE: OncbioMune/Theralink



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604326/TheralinkR-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference-Today-September-1-at-340pm-ET

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
