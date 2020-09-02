North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Enters into MOU with Salesforce.com Backed and Official NASA ISS Video Conferencing Platform VSee Lab Inc. to Power its Chinese language Women's Digital Health Platform

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, is pleased to announce it has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with VSee Lab Inc. ("VSee"), a California based and Salesforce.com backed telemedicine platform, serving over 1,000 companies including Walgreens, MDLIVE, Trinity, DaVita, HCA, Seton, McKesson-US Oncology, and others.

The MOU covers future cooperation on opportunities in the telehealth sector, with an emphasis on exploring the use of the VSee Application Programming Interface (API) allowing for the easy integration of VSee's HIPAA compliant secure video conferencing and screen share on the Voycare digital health platform. Other areas of cooperation include the development of customized products for the Chinese market.

"We're excited to be reaching this initial stage of talks with the VSee team," said Voycare CEO, Hong Chen. "After narrowing down our list of potential partners to supporting our HIPAA compliant video conferencing needs, it became evident VSee had the impressive credentials and experience for us to explore a business partnership that will allow us to provide best-in-class secure communications between health providers and users on our platform."

Among some of VSee most notable milestones include being selected as NASA's official video conferencing platform aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for its ability to meet challenging space communications, and deploying its video conferencing platform for former President Barack Obama's Presidential Inauguration.

Voycare and VSee have agreed to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to enter into a more formal Definitive Agreement, or equivalent type agreement, having terms and conditions set forth in the MOU.

The Company currently continues to conduct closed beta testing of its digital health platform prior its September debut and official entry into China's rapidly growing telemedicine industry. China's tele-health market size is 700 billion RMB or approximately $US100 billion by the end of 2020 according to according to Phoenix News Media.

About Voycare

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC:NAFS) dba Voycare is a California based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

About Vsee

VSee was founded in 2008 by two Stanford PhD students, Milton and Erika, who wanted to make remote work simple. The original VSee platform was coded by Milton who did his PhD research on the psychology of video communications. Milton has deployed VSee for former President Obama's Inauguration, for the Navy Seals, for Hillary Clinton and Angelina Jolie in their refugee work. He has also personally traveled to Iraq twice, Syria twice, as well as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America on numerous humanitarian and medical mission trips. Today VSee serves over 1,000 companies including Walgreens, MDLIVE, Trinity, DaVita, HCA, Seton, McKesson-US Oncology, and others. VSee is funded by Salesforce.com, National Science Foundation, and In-Q-Tel.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

