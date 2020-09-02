Announcement | MCH Group | Cancellation of Art Basel in Miami Beach

MCH Group announces the cancellation of Art Basel in Miami Beach

In view of the current global conditions, MCH Group has no option but to cancel the Art Basel show in Miami Beach scheduled to take place from 3 to 6 December 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Given the current situation regarding the pandemic's impact, which spans from South Florida to other parts of the country and the world - limitations and uncertainty about the staging of large-scale events, international travel restrictions and bans, as well as quarantine regulations within the United States and internationally, alongside other factors - Art Basel has no other option but to cancel the 2020 edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach.

MCH Group continues to focus on the further development of Art Basel's digital formats and on planning its 2021 exhibitions in Hong Kong, Basel and Miami Beach in order to continue to support galleries all over the world.

Art Basel's digital initiatives will continue this fall with two individual thematic editions of its Online Viewing Rooms at the end of September and October. These will be followed in December by Online Viewing Rooms that will be open to all galleries accepted to the 2020 edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach.

The next edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach will take place from December 2 to December 5, 2021, with preview days on December 1 and December 2, 2021.

