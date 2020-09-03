CONTAKT LLC: CONTAKT Named by Public Health Informatics Institute Evaluation Report as Globally Competitive Digital Contact Tracing Tool

Company Continues to Establish Industry Thought Leadership Ahead of Near-Term Commercial Launch

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / CONTAKT LLC ("CONTAKT" or the "Company"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, is pleased to announce that the Public Health Informatics Institute ("PHII"), a division of The Task Force for Global Health, named CONTAKT LLC and the CONTAKTTM Platform as an emerging digital contact tracing tool in its comprehensive review of solutions available to enterprise and government customers globally. Within the report, CONTAKT was highlighted as one of the few platforms that meet all functionality requirements of an efficient contact tracing solution.

The PHII's contact tracing tool assessment report provides insight to local and national public health organizations on the leading tools available to support their efforts in tracking COVID-19 exposures. The Tool Assessment Report cites the various needs for digital contact tracing cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), labeling CONTAKT as a notable tool to evaluate for national contact tracing efforts. The PHII evaluated each platform for seven key public health considerations concerning the protection of public health information, diagnostic and epidemiological capabilities, rapid implementation and notification and integration with local and state health authority systems.

"We are pleased to have CONTAKT named as a pioneering contact tracing solution in this groundbreaking industry-wide evaluation report - further bolstering our position as a tool that respects user privacy in the contact tracing process while still providing unrivaled individual-level insight," said Justin Beck, Chief Executive Officer of CONTAKT. "It is rewarding to see our name alongside other technology leaders like Google, Apple, and Salesforce. We look forward to serving health agencies and businesses seeking efficient pandemic response to keep their citizens, employees, or customers safe."

For more information about CONTAKT, please visit www.contakt.world.

About CONTAKT

CONTAKT, LLC is a data technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. CONTAKT combines aggressive research and development with next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

