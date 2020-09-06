Strabag: European-based construction technology group Strabag SE, through its subsidiary Strabag Infrastrukturprojekt GmbH, has been awarded the contract for a large motorway project in Germany under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Besides the construction of a 31 km long section of the A49 motorway between Schwalmstadt and the Ohmtal interchange in northern and central Hesse, the PPP project also includes the design and proportionate financing as well as the maintenance and operation of the motorway over a distance of nearly 62 km between the Fritzlar junction and the Ohmtal A5/A49 interchange. The client is the Federal Republic of Germany, represented by the State of Hesse, represented by DEGES (Deutsche Einheit Fernstraßenplanungs- und -bau GmbH). The project company ...

