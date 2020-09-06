Semperit: The protective gloves of the Austrian Semperit Group, which have been tried and tested by medical personnel, will also ensure professional safety in Austrian households in the future: from the beginning of September 2020, Semperit's protective glove, which is resistant to coronaviruses among other things, will be available in household sizes for end users at the Austrian drugstore chain BIPA. "The massive demand for protective equipment in the context of CoViD-19 can often only be fulfilled by foreign manufacturers who do not always meet EU standards. In order to counteract this problem and the associated quality deficiencies, we have decided to also produce protective gloves for end users at our domestic headquarters in Wimpassing. After supplying more than 60 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...