Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-09-07 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.08.2020 - Žemaitijos pienas ZMP1LOS8 Buyback VLN 08.09.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.09.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01026A LTGNB01026A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LPS2 Public offering VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.09.2020 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.09.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000027A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
