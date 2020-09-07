Sep 7, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Partnera Corporation shares (short name: PARTNE1) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Partnera is the 34th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020. Partnera is a business group that creates shareholder value and a more sustainable future through its operations. The companies owned by Partnera produce services and products to meet the needs of society and respond with their operations to megatrends, such as changes in consumer values, urbanisation and digitalisation. Partnera acts as a partner for the companies it owns and aims at developing their business and value in the long term. When building its business group in accordance with its strategy, Partnera is also an impact investor, whose goal is to use its capital to develop business that can promote a positive impact on society and the goals of sustainable development. The company builds the business group mainly with equity and, as a rule, aims to be the majority owner of the companies it owns. For more information, www.partnera.fi There have been many stages in Partnera's nearly 140-year story, each united by the courage to innovate with society. At Partnera, we are excited about our next step in the transition to trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. We have nearly 27,000 owners that we are proud of and want to offer them a more liquid and transparently valued share as a result of the listing. Partnera will continue to offer the opportunity to own companies that promote sustainable development and access to impact investing. Our strong balance sheet and solvency form a solid foundation for growing our business group in line with our strategy. Therefore, the listing will be carried out as a technical listing, i.e. we will not arrange a share issue or sale in connection with it," says Jari Pirkola, CEO of Partnera. "We welcome Partnera to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is particularly exciting to bring to our markets a company with an interesting and long history from the strong Oulu economic region. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Partnera Corporation has appointed Ernst & Young Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. 