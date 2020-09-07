DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN issues ? 600 million Eurobond

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN issues &euro 600 million Eurobond 07-Sep-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") has successfully issued a &euro 600 million Eurobond with a 0.875% coupon maturing on 14 December 2032. The bond has been placed with a broad range of institutional investors. The Eurobond is issued under KPN's Global Medium Term Note programme and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing debt. The new bond provides financing at an attractive rate and extends KPN's debt maturity profile. KPN has a credit rating of Baa3 with stable outlook by Moody's, BBB with stable outlook by S&P and BBB with stable outlook by Fitch. ABN AMRO, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Rabobank and UniCredit Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers on this transaction. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Disclaimer These materials are not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, into or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. The bonds are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1128405 07-Sep-2020

September 07, 2020 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)