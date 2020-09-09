Registration open today for the 2020 edition of the REPLY Cyber Security Challenge, the online competition organised by Reply for young professionals and cyber security enthusiasts from all over the world.

The challenge, which in 2019 welcomed more than 7000 participants from 87 countries, aims to put teams of varying experience (from 2 to 4 players) in competition in a 24-hour marathon, Capture The Flag (CTF) challenge, focusing on the identification of vulnerabilities purposely hidden within software and computer systems.

The competition will be held on Friday, October 9, during the European Cyber Security Month (ECSM), the European awareness campaign that every year, in October, aims to raise the awareness of citizens, organizations, companies and institutions about the major cyber risks.

Developed by Reply's Cyber Security experts, the challenge is comprised of five gaming categories (Coding, Web, Binary, Crypto and Miscellaneous) in which participants will have to try to solve, in the shortest time possible, security problems and riddles of increasing difficulty.

Victory will be awarded to the three teams that, at the end of the competition, achieve the highest score and present a report showing the strategies they adopted during the challenge. The final score will be determined by the highest number of hidden flags identified plus a bonus awarded for the quick resolution of the problems.

From today and until October 8th, at the website challenges.reply.com, participants will have the opportunity to register for the challenge for free (by registering their team or joining other players in random teams) and to train in "sandbox" mode on the challenges of previous editions.

The Cyber Security Challenge is part of the Reply Challengesprogram organised by Reply with the aim of promoting digital culture in the field of creativity, cyber security and finance.

