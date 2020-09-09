OncbioMune/Theralink: Theralink(R) Technologies Achieves Milestone, CLIA Certification for its Golden, CO Laboratory

Expect to Begin Receiving, Testing and Billing for Patient's Breast Cancer Tumor Specimens in Q4 2020

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / OncBioMune d/b/a Theralink Technologies (OTC PINK:OBMP), a molecular profiling company specializing in patented, biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology, today announced that the Company has received Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification for its Golden, Colorado laboratory, retroactively effective as of January 8, 2020.

The CLIA program is put in place by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to regulate laboratories that test human specimens. The results of the Colorado CLIA Certification Program survey showed that all CLIA Condition-level requirements were met, adhering to the highest standards in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive CLIA certification for our Golden, CO laboratory, as this was truly a team effort that began two years ago. Receiving CLIA certification is a key step in our growth strategy as we plan to expand our testing capabilities and uncover key insights from human trials in cancer treatment," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President and CEO of Theralink Technologies, Inc. "With CLIA certification, we expect to begin receiving, testing, and billing for patient's breast cancer tumor specimens in the fourth quarter of 2020."

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling company, located in Golden, Colorado, that uniquely specializes in patented, phosphoprotein, and protein biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. We intend to improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

