Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN EGM approves appointment of Mr Alejandro Plater to the Supervisory Board 10-Sep-2020 / 12:30 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") hosted an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") where KPN shareholders approved the appointment of Mr Alejandro Plater to the Supervisory Board of KPN. Mr Plater was designated for this position by América Móvil and succeeds Mr Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo who resigned for personal reasons. The appointment and resignation are effective immediately. For further information, please visit our website: ir.kpn.com [1]. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1129881 10-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=1129881&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 10, 2020 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)