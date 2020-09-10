STANDARD VAPE CORP.: Standard Vape (OTC-SVAP) Finalizes Contract for Animal Testing

Standard Vape (SVAP) Announces COVID-19 Animal Study With Bioneeds India Private Limited

Animal Testing to Commence on SVAP Nano Nitric Oxide Dry Powder Inhaler as Potential COVID-19 Treatment

LOCUST VALLEY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Standard Vape Corporation (OTC PINK:SVAP) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Neo-Virucide, Inc. (NVI) (www.neovirucide.com) and the Licensor of the NanoNOx technology from NMB Therapeutics, Inc.(NMB)(www.nmbtherapeutics.com) have executed and funded the agreement with Bioneeds India Private Limited, a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) (FDA compliant) facility in Tumkur, India (www.bioneeds.in) to commence animal studies of NanoNOxTM in a series of toxicity tests to see if NanoNOx is broadly tolerated by rats and rabbits. If the results are satisfactory the company plans to file documents as a prelude to a preIND conference with the FDA seeking either a bioequivalence determination and/or permission to commence a phase I/II clinical trial.

To date, the Company has obtained preliminary agreement with groups headed by Dr. Michael Schivo, M.D. at UC Davis and another at Montefiore Medical Center headed by Dr. Peter Dicpinigaitis, M.D. These clinical studies will commence upon FDA approval. Nitric Oxide is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in gas form to treat Pulmonary Hypertension and emergency approval for treatment of COVID-19. The NanoNOxTM compound developed by NMB and licensed for worldwide distribution to NVI, the SVAP subsidiary, uses Nano technology to encapsulate Nitric Oxide in a dry powder form that can be inhaled through a conventional inhaler, which will then have a controlled release of nitric oxide deep inside the lungs upon contact. The Company believes that this approach will remove the need for gas tanks, expensive competing technology and provide a portable outpatient friendly treatment approach for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

The NMB board is satisfied with progress and the commencement of animal trials, costs of which have been partially funded funded by NVI, as a first step to a preIND contact with the FDA. Scientific papers regarding the use of Nano particles and previous studies are available at www.neovirucide.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information:

Roger Fidler

NVI President

(201) 220-8734

rfidler0099@aol.com

Brinsley Holman

+44 (0)207 464 4090

brinsley.holman@kbrl.co.uk.

SOURCE: Standard Vape Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605534/Standard-Vape-OTC-SVAP-Finalizes-Contract-for-Animal-Testing