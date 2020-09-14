Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-09-14 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LPS2 Public offering VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.09.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000027A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.09.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04023C LTGNB04023C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2020 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2020 - LHV Group LHVB060030A Public offering TLN 25.09.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2020 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.09.2020 Grindeks GRD1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.09.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.09.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.09.2020 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG report For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.