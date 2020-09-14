Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to a termination and release agreement dated September 8, 2020 between the Company and REMY Biosciences, Inc. ("REMY"), it has terminated the non-binding letter of intent with REMY as previously announced May 19, 2020, and the transaction contemplated therein will not proceed.

